Advances in Single Board Computers Drive Embedded Industrial PC Market | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio on the is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during the forecast period, 2018-2022. The high demand for durable and robust PCs in industries is expected to propel the growth of the market. The harsh working conditions in industries have increased the demand for embedded industrial PCs because they can function in extreme industrial environment. The industries such as oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and water and wastewater treatment are prone to tough operating environment due to the use and generation of chemicals. Embedded computers provide several important advantages over standard consumer grade hardware.

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global embedded industrial PC market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Advances in single board computers as one of the major factors driving the global market:

Advances in single board computers: a key trend

A single board computer encompasses all the elements of a computer such as memory, I/O, and a microprocessor embedded in a single circuit board. Unlike conventional computers, single board computers are not dependent on expansions for other functions and are self-contained. In a single board computer, the components required on the computer are a part of the circuit board and are not added externally. Single board computers provide several benefits. They are lightweight and compact in size as all the functions are integrated into a single circuit board. As a result, single board computers are majorly used in embedded systems, particularly in embedded PCs.

Embedded industrial PCs are designed for specific input and output capability because of which they cannot be expanded. This makes single board computers an ideal fit in embedded PCs. Single board computers are also self-contained. Most of the single board computers are plugged into a backplane. This backplane permits the input and output devices to be attached to the computer. Single board computers are usually used in rack systems for reliable and fast integration into a system.

Global embedded industrial PC market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market based on end-user (process industry and discrete industry) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas was the leading region for the global embedded industrial PC market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 33%. This region is expected to project steady growth and dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

