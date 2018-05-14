Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry - Advances in Technology is an Emerging Trend| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018-- latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the will grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. The advantages of DEXA are a major factor driving the market’s growth.

DEXA is an innovative X-ray technology that helps in the accurate detection of osteoporosis. It can also provide an exact estimate of fracture risks. To measure BMD, DEXA bone densitometry is the established standard. It is also used to measure body composition in terms of fat and fat-free mass. DEXA results are precise, accurate, and reliable as DEXA measurements being based on a three-compartmental model (total body mineral, fat-free soft mass, and fat tissue mass) rather than two as in other methods. Hence, the demand for DEXA is increasing owing to its various advantages.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advances in technology as one of the key emerging trends in the global dual energy X-ray absorptiometry market:

Advances in technology

DEXA is one of the most commonly used techniques to measure BMD. Earlier a DEXA scan would take approximately 20-25 minutes, advancements in DEXA have decreased the scan time to 5-10 minutes. The size of the DEXA system has also been reduced owing to the advances in technology, therefore rendering it increased portability.

“DEXA was originally used for bone mineralization assessment, especially in adults with osteoporosis. At present, it is also used alone or in combination with other techniques for the assessment of fat mass and fat-free mass. DEXA is also suitable for studying body composition in a wide variety of metabolic and nutritional disorders in children such as simple or genetic obesity, congenital hypothyroidism, insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus, celiac disease, asthma, growth hormone deficiency, and cachexic states owing to its nature of being non-invasive, accurate, swift, and safe and further precipitated by the availability of pediatric software,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Global dual energy X-ray absorptiometry market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following end-users, including healthcare centers and fitness and wellness centers and key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The healthcare centers segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 56% of the market. The market share for this end-user is expected to decrease by 2022. The fastest growing end-user is fitness and wellness centers, which will account for nearly 45% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global dual energy X-ray absorptiometry market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 42%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate of nearly 2%.

