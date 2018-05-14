Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--Comcast today announced that its’ enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) service, machineQ™, has activated its LoRaWAN™ IoT network in the San Francisco Bay Area of California, and now provides coverage in major technology hubs including; Cupertino, Fremont, Hayward, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Oakland, Palo Alto, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Clara, and Sunnyvale.

Startups and developers in the region building enterprise-grade IoT solutions can now connect to the cloud using the machineQ IoT network. The machineQ network is built using the LoRaWAN™ technology protocol, which is quickly becoming a global network standard for IoT and is currently being used by 80+ carriers in 43 countries around the globe. LoRaWAN-based technology delivers advantages over traditional wireless networks – it cuts costs due to lower power requirements, provides long-range coverage, and can penetrate hard to reach places like deep indoor and underground locations.

Santa Rosa, California-based PNI Sensor, one of the world's foremost experts in developing high-accuracy sensor technology, is on the growing list of companies building solutions for its clients using the machineQ LoRa-based network. PNI’s PlacePod® smart parking solution provides accurate, real-time vehicle detection and location of available parking spaces for on-street and off-street public and private parking management.

“Cities utilize real-time parking data from PlacePod smart parking sensors to make it easier for drivers to find parking,” said Robin Stoecker, director of marketing at PNI Sensor. “Using machineQ’s LPWAN service, cities can utilize information from parking sensors and other connected IoT devices to make data-driven decisions aimed at reducing traffic congestion and carbon emissions caused by drivers circling for open parking spaces.”

The network deployment in the Bay Area continues the momentum of machineQ, which recently announced new customers across a range of industries including asset tracking, geo-location, water metering, facilities management and pest control that are leveraging machineQ as their LoRaWAN-based wireless connectivity platform to enable end users to make better-informed, data-based decisions. MachineQ is also providing LoRaWAN-based wireless connectivity for solutions providers in the agriculture, energy, retail, and smart cities industries.

“It was a no brainer to deliver a dense IoT network in the Bay Area, the epicenter of IoT, because it reduces costs for developers and startups in the region and opens up new business cases for the solutions they are building,” said Alex Khorram, General Manager for machineQ. “The early success we’ve had working with solution providers reinforces that there is a need for low-power, cost-effective technologies such as LoRaWAN in the rapidly growing enterprise IoT space here in the U.S. and beyond.”

“With the LoRaWAN network in San Francisco, developers are able to create long-range, low power IoT applications that will provide its community with smarter services,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President and General Manager of Semtech’s (Nasdaq: SMTC) Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Semtech’s LoRa Technology and machineQ’s connectivity are proven and established IoT solutions that allows enterprises to develop diverse use cases to solve daily challenges in global cities.”

The machineQ team is a sponsor of Project Kairos in the Start-Up City Showcase at IoT World from May 16-17, in Santa Clara, and businesses interested in working with machineQ can contact the team here.

Beyond the San Francisco Bay area, machineQ is deploying its LoRaWAN-based network in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Indianapolis, Miami, Minneapolis, Oakland, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Seattle, and Washington D.C. in 2018. For more information, visit www.machineQ.com.

