85% CAGR Projection for the Global Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Through 2022| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018-- latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005887/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fuel cell vehicle market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global fuel cell vehicle market will grow at a CAGR of over 85% during the forecast period. Improved fuel efficiency and emission control is a major factor driving the market’s growth. The increasing use of internal combustion engines harm the air quality by greenhouse gas emissions. This is driving the governing bodies to encourage environment-friendly modes of transportation. The generation of energy and its storage in fuel cells reduce greenhouse gas emissions as they involve the use of hydrogen.

Fuel cell vehicles produce significantly fewer vibrations and noise pollution. When compared with gasoline and diesel engine vehicles, fuel cell vehicles have higher efficiency and have lower emissions. Thus, various governing bodies have implemented rules for turning off vehicle engines of gasoline and diesel engine vehicles to limit the amount of air pollution caused even during engine idling. Increased mileage and better emission control are expected to drive the adoption of fuel cell vehicles during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the changes in hydrogen production technology as one of the key emerging trends in the :

Changes in hydrogen production technology

In terms of innovations and changes in production technologies, the fuel cell industry is undergoing large-scale development. Government organizations and universities are working together to develop a low-cost hydrogen generation technology. New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) is working with New Energy Foundation (NEF) on different fuel cell research projects. A total of 11 fuel cell projects involving the development of polymer-electrolyte fuel cell technology are in progress under the NEDO.

“Traditional methods of hydrogen generation produce large amounts of CO2, which leads to air pollution. Hence, scientists are developing newer environment-friendly methods of hydrogen generation. Scientists are leveraging electrolysis method to split water into oxygen, hydrogen, and photoelectrochemical cells and generate electricity,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global fuel cell vehicle market segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following applications (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 98% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing application is passenger cars, which will account for nearly 99% of the total market share by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global fuel cell vehicle market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 58%. By 2022, EMEA is expected to witness a significant growth of nearly 18%.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005887/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS AUTOMOTIVE ENVIRONMENT

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/14/2018 10:49 AM/DISC: 05/14/2018 10:49 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005887/en