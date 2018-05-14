Vinci sheds tears as she concludes career at Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Former U.S. Open finalist Roberta Vinci has bid an emotional farewell following the final match of her career at the Italian Open.

Having already announced that this would be her final tournament, the 35-year-old Vinci was beaten by Serbian qualifier Aleksandra Krunic 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the first round Monday.

Vinci says "I'm crying now but I'm happy, I'm happy for what I've accomplished."

Vinci embraced her support crew and parents and was presented with 21 roses — one for each year of her career — by Italian Tennis Federation president Angelo Binaghi.

At the 2015 U.S. Open, Vinci upset Serena Williams in the semifinals to prevent the American from completing a calendar-year Grand Slam. Vinci lost in the final to Flavia Pennetta.