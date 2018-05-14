The Latest: Trump tweets 'congratulations' to Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem has been a "long time coming."

Trump gave a video address that aired at the opening of the new embassy Monday. He announced late last year that he would fulfill his campaign promise to move the embassy.

Trump said that the U.S. had "failed to acknowledge the obvious" for many years, adding that "today, we follow through on this recognition."

Trump added that the new embassy was opening "many, many years ahead of schedule."

The embassy move has enraged the Palestinians. Trump said he remained committed to "facilitating a lasting peace agreement."

Trump stressed a close bond with Israel. He also said he was "extending a hand of friendship to Israel, the Palestinians and to all of their neighbors."

___

9:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump is offering his congratulations to Israel on Twitter.

Several of his top aides and political supporters are on hand in Jerusalem, where Trump is opening a new U.S. embassy. The relocation of America's diplomatic post from Tel Aviv has infuriated the Palestinians and fueled protests there that resulted in an estimated 37 Palestinian deaths.

Trump made no reference to the violence on his Twitter feed, instead urging people to tune in to watch the televised ceremony. He wrote: "Big day for Israel. Congratulations!"

___

9:30 a.m.

Amid deadly clashes along the Israeli-Palestinian border, President Donald Trump's top aides and supporters are celebrating the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem as a campaign promised fulfilled.

Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin), were leading the ceremonies. Also on hand were Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

In a Fox News interview that made no reference to the climbing death toll, Mnuchin said Trump is "taking action" and "making difficult decisions" and "not just kicking the can down the road."

The relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv has infuriated the Palestinians. Israeli fire has killed at least 37 Palestinians during protests along the Gaza border.