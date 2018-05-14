Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced its first two digital applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud designed to deliver Customer Relationship Management (CRM) optimized for the unique needs of the P&C insurance industry. The applications, Guidewire ProducerEngage™ for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud and Guidewire ServiceRepEngage™ for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, will empower captive agents and customer service representatives to better engage with their customers through stronger alignment between marketing, sales, and service, while surfacing actionable insights through the integration of policyholder data between Guidewire and Salesforce applications.

ProducerEngage for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud gives captive agents robust sales and self-service tools and current policyholder information, so they can maximize the value of their relationships with their customers. With ProducerEngage, agents can interact more efficiently with reduced manual processes since they no longer need to switch between systems or re-key information. ServiceRepEngage for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud helps customer service representatives and call center agents deliver the informed and empowered service that today’s policyholders expect by providing an easy-to-navigate application that provides a holistic view of policyholders and their accounts, helping them to more effectively service and retain their customers.

“Insurers, especially those with captive or employed agents, are investing in digital capabilities that simplify the process of knowing and managing the customer relationship well beyond the functionality found in standard core applications,” said Karlyn Carnahan, Head of Celent’s Property Casualty practice in the Americas. “Guidewire’s new products, which have been specifically designed to optimize the functionality provided by Salesforce, enable carriers to significantly expand their ability to support the agents and optimize a differentiated customer relationship.”

These Guidewire Digital applications reflect significant R&D engineering investment since the Guidewire and Salesforce collaboration was announced in September 2017, and will benefit P&C insurers by providing a consistent and integrated 360-degree view of their customers across the Guidewire and Salesforce platforms. With a view to reducing future total cost of ownership, this productized integration between Salesforce and Guidewire enables insurers to be confident that they will benefit from future product enhancements, with the benefits of the Salesforce platform.

Having complete customer visibility is a critical need for insurers running customer-centric operations and serves as a foundation for future joint capabilities, such as optimizing leads, and increasing customer retention. These applications bring together the strengths of the world’s #1 CRM platform and Guidewire’s P&C insurance industry platform for high-quality insurance experiences, operations, and data optimized for the unique needs of P&C insurance, and empower insurers to meet heightened customer expectations.

“Technology has vastly changed the way customers expect to interact with insurers, so these companies need to provide more personalized and engaging experiences to compete,” said Rohit Mahna, SVP and GM of Financial Services, Salesforce. “Guidewire understands this imperative, and we’re excited to provide our mutual customers with the combined power of Salesforce Financial Services Cloud and Guidewire’s deep industry-specific capabilities.”

"Insurers are recognizing the importance of customer centricity and front-office digital enablement," said Ayan Sarkar, Principal Business Owner - Digital, Guidewire Software. "We are excited to collaborate with Salesforce, a formidable authority in cloud-based CRM, and bring together our Engage applications integrated into their CRM platform. This productized integration between our platforms will help insurers transform the distribution and service of their products, to the benefit of both their businesses and their policyholders."

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements – core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement – into a technology platform that enhances insurers’ ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 P&C insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

