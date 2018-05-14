Roku Celebrates 10 Years of TV Streaming with Free Premium Content and Special Retail Offers

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--In celebration of ten years of TV streaming, Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today announced it has unlocked free content for Roku® customers and is offering discounts on select streaming players. The celebration falls just ahead of National Streaming Day on May 20, which encourages people to stream entertainment and recognizes the massive change in the TV industry. This year marks the 10 th anniversary of the first Roku player, the first ever device to stream Netflix to the TV.

“For 10 years, Roku has facilitated the massive shift in the way people watch TV and we’re extremely proud of the contribution we’re making to streaming entertainment,” said, Matthew Anderson, chief marketing officer, Roku. “We can think of no better way to thank our base of nearly 21 million avid streamers than to offer free hit entertainment in partnership with some of the biggest and best TV networks like SHOWTIME, FOX, EPIX, Smithsonian Earth and more.”

Free Premium Content Just for Roku Streamers

For the first time, content from select channel partners including SHOWTIME, FOX, EPIX, Smithsonian Earth and more, is available for free in The Roku Channel. Premiere seasons of critically acclaimed series from SHOWTIME such as Billions, Ray Donovan and The Affair; the addictive first season of EPIX’s dark comedy, Get Shorty; episodes of pop-cultural hits from FOX such as The Four: Battle for Stardom, with expert panelists judges Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor, and host Fergie ; Beat Shazam, hosted by Jamie Foxx; and Love Connection, hosted by Andy Cohen; as well as exclusive nature and wildlife documentaries from Smithsonian Earth, are among the selection of content that customers can watch in The Roku Channel for free through May 20. The Roku Channel is dedicated to giving customers free access to a wide range of films, TV episodes and live news. There are no subscriptions, fees or logins required.

National Streaming Day Retail Offers

Consumers can enjoy special savings on several Roku streaming players in the U.S. For a limited time, customers can get $10 off the Roku Streaming Stick (MSRP $49.99) and the Roku Ultra (MSRP $99.99), as well as $15 off the Roku Streaming Stick+ (MSRP $69.99). These offers are available at major retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.com, and at Roku.com through May 26, 2018.

Roku pioneered streaming to the television with the launch of the Netflix player in 2008. Since then, the company has transformed how consumers enjoy TV, how content providers reach their TV audiences and how brands reach TV audiences. As of the end of the first quarter of 2018, Roku had nearly 21 million active accounts, and during that first quarter alone, Roku users streamed 5+ billion hours.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and Roku TV™ models are available around the world through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with TV OEMs and service operators. Roku is headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif. U.S.A.

Roku is a registered trademark of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries.

