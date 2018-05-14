  1. Home
  2. World

Ohio police share findings of probe after teen dies in van

By  Associated Press
2018/05/14 20:57

FILE - In this April 10, 2018 photo, a minivan is removed from the parking lot near the Seven Hills School campus in Cincinnati. Cincinnati officials

In a Tuesday, April 17, 2018 photo, Cincinatti Mayor John Cranley hugs a member of Kyle Plush's family before council's Law and Public Safety Committe

FILE - In this April 12, 2018, file photo, Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac speaks to reporters about the death of Kyle Plush during a news confere

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati police are set to release their internal investigation into what went wrong in the response to two 911 calls from a 16-year-old boy who died after being trapped in a minivan.

Chief Eliot Isaac is expected to appear Monday before the City Council's law and safety committee.

An earlier scheduled presentation was blocked when Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE-'turs) subpoenaed police records for his own review of the Kyle Plush case.

The teen's father found his body April 10 inside the 2004 Honda Odyssey in a parking lot near his school nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call.

A coroner says he died of asphyxiation from his chest being compressed. It is suspected that the foldaway rear seat flipped over as he reached for tennis gear in the back.