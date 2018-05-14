Cost Plus World Market® Celebrates Summer With New Outdoor Collections and Scavenger Hunt

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--Summer is almost here and it’s time to get ready for the season of outdoor entertaining. Cost Plus World Market® has launched its outdoor collections in stores and online at www.worldmarket.com. The collections cover multiple design aesthetics, from the nautical and beachy vibe to a global boho oasis to bright and graphic prints, all at affordable prices.

The Solstice Shores Collection brings to mind lazy days spent by the water, featuring blues ranging from jadeite to peacoat paired with creams and washed grays. New this season is our Rapallo Collection of occasional seating. Inspired by an avid sailor who used rope from a sailboat to weave into furniture, the collection is crafted of ocean-ready gray nautical rope and eucalyptus wood with a gray-wash finish, which makes it a beautiful and unique addition to the patio.

The Global Oasis Collection is perfect for the customer who’s a fan of global travels or glamping. Customers will find outdoor furniture, beautifully woven rugs, pillows, and poufs in shades of orange, yellow, and red. When layered with blankets, a fringed canopy umbrella, and lanterns, the mix brings a cozy, desert festival vibe to the backyard.

The new wood and metal Alicante Outdoor Collection is a modern take on sectional seating for outdoors. Mix and match to create a personalized seating area for your space. This collection’s low-profile design is a stylish addition to al fresco gatherings, especially when paired with geometric pillows and indoor/outdoor rugs.

In addition, World Market customers can find delicious food inspiration for their next gathering from the store’s wide assortment of foods and beverages imported from around the globe.

For more summer inspiration, including recipes, gardening tips, and cool outdoor apparel, check out the World Market® Summer Guide.

Beginning May 14 through June 17, 2018, World Market will hide ten Golden Seahorse game pieces throughout the store. Customers who find the game piece will win a $5, $10, $20, or $50 reward good toward their World Market purchase that day. The specialty retailer is giving away $1,000,000 in rewards! To increase the chance of winning, the store will hide the five games pieces twice per day; mornings from store opening until 2:30 pm and afternoons from 3:00 pm until store closing. Clues to finding the Golden Seahorse will be in stores and online at www.worldmarket.com.

In addition, each week from May 14 through June 17, 2018, one lucky winner will win a beach vacation getaway to the Caribbean or Hawaii for a family of four courtesy of Delta Vacations. Five vacations will be given away and official rules and guidelines for the Golden Seahorse Scavenger Hunt can be found at www.worldmarket.com/hunt.

To stay up to date on all of Cost Plus World Market’s current promotions, collections, and events, follow us on www.facebook.com/worldmarket, www.twitter.com/worldmarket, www.pinterest.com/worldmarket, www.instagram.com/worldmarket and www.worldmarket.com/blog.

About Delta Vacations

Delta Vacations, the official vacation provider for Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), offers convenient, one-stop shopping for vacation packages that bundle flights aboard Delta and its strategic partners – Air France, KLM, Alitalia, Aeromexico and Virgin Atlantic – with stays at more than 4,700 hotels and resorts in more than 300 of the world’s top leisure destinations. Delta Vacations also offers rental cars and hundreds of exciting activities, tours and excursions that can be added to vacation packages. Delta Vacations has earned numerous industry awards including Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards. Delta Vacations is managed by MLT Vacations, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines. For more information, visit www.delta.com/vacations or follow Delta Vacations on Twitter and Instagram @deltavacations.

About Cost Plus World Market

Cost Plus World Market ( www.worldmarket.com ) operates 278 stores in 38 states and the District of Columbia under the World Market® and Cost Plus World Market® trademarks. The stores feature an ever-changing selection of casual home decor and furniture, housewares, gifts, jewelry, decorative accessories, over 500 international wines, and gourmet foods and beverages offered at affordable prices and imported from more than 50 countries. Many items are unique and exclusive to World Market and are regularly supplied by an international network of individual and regional artisans developed over the Company’s more than 50 years in the import business.

