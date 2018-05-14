Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV ) recently presented nine of its leading Personal Insurance independent agents with the company’s Agent of the Year Award. They were honored for their outstanding customer service, long-term profitable growth and commitment to Travelers. The awards were presented at the company’s annual leadership conference for top independent agents and brokers.

“The agents we chose to recognize this year have delivered high-quality service and tremendous value to their customers,” said Michael Klein, Executive Vice President and President of Personal Insurance at Travelers. “We are proud to be their partner and congratulate them on their continued success.”

The following are the Agent of the Year Award recipients:

Eric Blew, Pennsylvania Insurance Alliance, Allentown, Pennsylvania. Steve Carr, PRL Associates, Endicott, New York. Tony D’Errico, Mercer Health and Benefits, LLC, Boston, Massachusetts. John Gaynier, Rogers & Gray Insurance Agency, South Dennis, Massachusetts. Chris Huwaldt, PayneWest Insurance, McMinnville, Oregon. Aaron Ohlensehlen, Vibrant Insurance and Investment Services, Moline, Illinois. Adrianne Peixotto, International ProInsurance, Novato, California. Karen Shelnut, Springs Insurance, Indian Land, South Carolina. Patrick Watkins, Watkins Insurance Group, Austin, Texas.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV ) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $29 billion in 2017. For more information, visit www.travelers.com.

