GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--GLIDE is pleased to announce the . Offered through eBay for Charity, bidding for this year’s auction begins at 7:30 pm PDT on Sunday, May 27 and ends at 7:30 pm PDT Friday, June 1. Bidding starts at $25,000 and all bidders must pre-qualify at eBay.com/GLIDE. The winning bidder and up to seven friends will have the opportunity to dine with Mr. Buffett at Smith & Wollensky in New York City.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005268/en/

Warren Buffett (Photo: Business Wire)

For over 50 years, GLIDE has stood with the most vulnerable, including the poor and marginalized, those challenged by illness, homelessness, hunger, discrimination and exclusion. GLIDE remains a place for all in need to find a warm meal, access to healthcare and shelter, childcare and family services, and someone to advocate for them. GLIDE serves roughly 750,000 free meals a year.

“GLIDE really takes people who have hit rock bottom and helps bring them back, said Warren Buffett. “They've been doing it for decades. If I can help out by raising some money for them, then I enjoy doing it.”

“We are grateful to Warren Buffett and eBay for enabling us to reach thousands with our programs and support,” said GLIDE’s Co-Founder Reverend Cecil Williams.

“Warren Buffett’s generosity provides direct support to help the disenfranchised transform their lives. It allows GLIDE to remain a driving force for racial and economic equity in San Francisco and beyond,” said GLIDE President and CEO Karen Hanrahan.

“eBay is honored to continue our partnership with GLIDE for this iconic auction and help in its mission of alleviating the suffering of those under the debilitating grasp of poverty,” said eBay’s President and CEO Devin Wenig. “eBay’s community embodies the steadfast dedication to our goal of raising a billion dollars for charities by 2020.”

Over the past 18 years, the winning bids have ranged from $25,000 (prior to eBay’s involvement) to $3,456,789. Funds raised go directly to support GLIDE’s programs. eBay will host the auction for the 16th year in a row.

For more information, please contact GLIDE at 415-674-6060, or visit eBay.com/GLIDE.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005268/en/

CONTACT: for GLIDE

Denise Lamott, 415-381-8793

Denise@DeniseLamottPR.com

or

Kari Ramirez, 408-219-5120

Press@ebay.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA CALIFORNIA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY INTERNET PHILANTHROPY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE FOUNDATION

SOURCE: GLIDE

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/14/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/14/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005268/en