Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights

Core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients in April 2018 totaled $9.9 billion, which excludes expected outflows of $9.5 billion from certain mutual fund clearing services clients. Net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $8.8 billion. These flows reflect client cash disbursements during tax season. Total client assets were $3.31 trillion as of month-end April, up 12% from April 2017 and flat compared to March 2018. New brokerage accounts totaled 141,000 in April, up 13% from April 2017, representing the seventeenth consecutive month of new accounts in excess of 100,000.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with more than 345 offices and 11.1 million active brokerage accounts, 1.6 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.2 million banking accounts, and $3.31 trillion in client assets as of April 30, 2018. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, http://www.sipc.org ), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.schwab.com and www.aboutschwab.com.

