Her way: 3 new lifestyle books coming from Martha Stewart

NEW YORK (AP) — Martha Stewart's next three lifestyle books will be showcases for "the Martha way."

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt told The Associated Press on Monday that Stewart's new series would feature her take on everything from entertaining to decorating. The first release, "The Martha Manual," is scheduled for January 2019. In a statement issued through her publisher, Stewart said the book would be a "go-to resource" for mastering "the Martha way."

The magazine publisher and television host has released dozens of books, with recent works including "Martha's Flowers: A Practical Guide to Growing, Gathering, and Enjoying" and "Martha Stewart's Newlywed Kitchen: Recipes for Weeknight Dinners and Easy, Casual Gatherings."