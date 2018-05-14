POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice Makes a Giant Splash with New “Dolphin” Ads

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--Today POM Wonderful, the largest grower and producer of fresh pomegranates and pomegranate juice in the U.S., launched a multifaceted ad campaign, including its most robust digital effort in brand history, titled “Dolphin.” The humorous new ads feature Jeff Kowalczyk, a man living with a live dolphin impaled through his chest, who doesn’t let his “health scare” slow him down. In fact, Jeff and his wife soon realize that his life-changing experience was just the wake-up call they needed to take their health more seriously, including incorporating POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice into their diet for antioxidants and a good source of potassium.

This campaign marks POM Wonderful’s largest digital spend to date, with a multimillion-dollar media plan that’s hyper-targeted to reach a health-conscious audience. The creative executions will be shown in contextually relevant TV shows ( The Doctors and Dr. Oz ), online (WebMD, CNN Health, and FoxNews Health), and on screens in doctors’ offices across the country. These spots poke fun at mundane pharmaceutical industry advertisements and use humor to talk about what people typically want to avoid: what they should do after a health scare.

“As you start to get a little older, thinking about your health is never fun, yet nothing could be more important,” said Darren Moran, Chief Creative Officer of Wonderful Agency, the in-house agency that created the campaign. “We came up with the metaphor of dolphin impalement to make the subject of health scares a little less, well… scary, and to deliver the POM message in a way that’s impossible to ignore. We think Jeff’s story will inspire a lot of folks to get a little healthier with POM, or to at least steer clear of the beach.”

The “Dolphin“ campaign is inspired by POM Wonderful’s research, which reveals that consumers of POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice often turn to the beverage after experiencing a health awakening—a moment in time that makes them reassess their health choices. Once learning about the benefits of drinking POM Wonderful, consumers incorporate the beverage into their lifestyle, just like Jeff did after his own dolphin-imposed health awakening.

“Whether through a health scare of their own or simply feeling winded after playing with their kids, consumers often experience a realization that causes them to make better choices around their diet and health,” said Adam Cooper, vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. “POM Wonderful has seen a strong growth trajectory in the past year, reaching best-ever months of sales for the past 12 months. In fact, our 48 oz. 100% Pomegranate Juice has been the highest selling item in the category in the grocery store channel for two years now, which demonstrates that consumers are figuring out how to incorporate our healthy beverage into their everyday lives.”

The campaign will also be supported by public relations and social media.

POM Wonderful is the first premium natural pomegranate juice made exclusively from handpicked Wonderful pomegranates, held to the highest agricultural standards in the world. Pomegranates are whole-pressed using custom-designed, proprietary extraction equipment to deliver a vibrant flavor that captures the maximum amount of polyphenol antioxidants. Every 16 oz. bottle of POM Wonderful 100% pomegranate juice contains the juice of four whole-pressed, California-grown pomegranates. For more information, please visit www.pomwonderful.com.

About POM Wonderful

POM Wonderful is the largest grower and producer of fresh pomegranates and pomegranate juice in the United States as well as the worldwide leader in fresh California pomegranates and pomegranate-based products, including our 100% pomegranate juices, teas and innovative juice blends sold in the iconic double-bubble bottle. With nearly two million pomegranate trees in Central California, we handpick and juice our own pomegranates to ensure the highest quality. Sold throughout the world and in the vast majority of North American retailers, our selection of products includes pomegranate-based juices and teas, fresh fruit when in season, and fresh arils.

The Wonderful Company

Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Wonderful Company is a privately held $4 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world through its iconic consumer brands. The company’s 8,500 employees worldwide are dedicated to bringing consumers everywhere the freshest, most wholesome pistachios, almonds, citrus and pomegranates; bottling the finest water and wines; and creating colorful bouquets that are sure to touch the heart. This commitment is reflected in the company’s market share: Wonderful Pistachios is America’s No. 1 tree nut brand and one of the top-selling salty snacks; Wonderful Halos is the No. 1 mandarin orange in America; POM Wonderful is the No. 1 100% pomegranate brand in America; FIJI Water is America’s No. 1 imported premium bottled water brand; Teleflora is the No. 1 floral delivery service through local florists; and JUSTIN Wine has the No. 1 Cabernet Sauvignon in California. A 2016 Nielsen study evaluating the familiarity, quality, and momentum of more than 2,500 leading brands revealed that Wonderful Company products dominated the top 10 lists of consumers across all generations, more than any other consumer goods company.

The Wonderful Company’s connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. The company has a long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, including nearly $200 million invested in environmental technologies and sustainability research, $45 million in charitable giving and education initiatives every year, $80 million toward the construction of a new charter school campus in California’s Central Valley, and innovative health and wellness programs, including two new, free primary care clinics for employees and their dependents.

