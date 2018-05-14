The Future is Here, YouCam Launches New “Beauty Advisor 1-on-1” Service

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--Perfect Corp. announces the official in-app launch of the on-demand, augmented reality (AR) Beauty Advisor 1-on-1 experience in the award-winning YouCam Makeup app. This interactive new feature implements the brands cutting edge technology for personalized video consultations with beauty experts around the country. App users (US only) are invited to call to connect to professional beauty advisors and experience real-time personalized AR look and product tryouts directly from the YouCam Makeup app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005425/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

To ensure that every Beauty Advisor experience is as authentic and helpful as those experienced in a traditional retail environment, YouCam recruited and hand selected a team of professionals with extensive retail beauty experience to help launch this new interactive service. Once a user is connected via video chat from the App, Beauty Advisors can display looks and products virtually on themselves, or the callers, face. In addition to providing insights, product recommendations, and beauty tips, Beauty Advisors can help you find and shop your favorite products and add them directly to your virtual shopping cart for a complete and convenient digital shopping experience.

“We are thrilled to officially invite users to experience YouCam’s unique on-demand Beauty Advisor service,” says Perfect Corp. CEO, Alice Chang. “This highly interactive feature continues to elevate and enhance the customer beauty journey and revolutionize the traditional beauty consultation experience.”

YouCam’s on-demand Beauty Advisor service is now available in the FREE YouCam Makeup and is open to all US users seven days a week from 3pm to 9pm ET, delivering personalized beauty advice to makeup lovers anywhere in the country.

App Availability YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp. With over 600 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005425/en/

CONTACT: Press:

Corporate:

Anne Shih, +886-2-8667-1298, ext. 2448

press@perfectcorp.com

or

Japan:

Ryusho Hosaka, +81-3-5875-6651

contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com

or

USA:

Susan Biegacz, +1-212-929-7979

contact_pr@perfectcorp.com

or

Germany:

Volker Maxisch, +31-43-306-0797

contact_pr_deu@perfectcorp.com

or

France:

Laëtitia D’Urso, +33 (0)1 79 30 90 39

contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com

or

United Kingdom:

Sylvain Delteil

contact_pr_uk@perfectcorp.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY LUXURY ONLINE RETAIL INTERNET SOFTWARE AUDIO/VIDEO MOBILE/WIRELESS SOCIAL MEDIA RETAIL COMMUNICATIONS COSMETICS FASHION BRIDAL

SOURCE: Perfect Corp.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/14/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/14/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180514005425/en