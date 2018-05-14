Savage Saudi Arabia Delivers Locomotives and Equipment to Support Rail Operations at Saudi Aramco and Ma’aden Facilities

DAMMAM, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--Savage Saudi Arabia (Savage) has delivered a total of seven locomotives and two locomotive booster units from the United States to Saudi Arabia’s Eastern and Northern Provinces, to support rail operations at Saudi Aramco and Ma'aden Wa'ad Al-Shamal Phosphate Company (MWSPC) facilities. Savage will own, operate and maintain the two Tier-3 compliant, low-emissions locomotives delivered to Saudi Aramco’s Wasit and Berri Gas Plants, in the Jubail area. Savage also delivered five GP38-3 locomotives and two booster units to MWSPC’s new mining and processing plants in Wa'ad Al-Shamal Industrial City and Ras Al Khair Industrial City.

The locomotives and booster units were imported by ship from Houston, Texas (USA) to the Port of Dammam, Saudi Arabia, and hauled by tractor-trailers to their final destinations. Savage has an agreement to provide rail switching, track maintenance, and track signaling system operations and maintenance for Saudi Aramco at its Wasit and Berri Gas Plants. These services will help facilitate the transportation of molten sulphur by rail to MWSPC’s facilities for use in producing phosphate fertilizers. On the receiving end, Savage is providing training for locomotive operations and maintenance to facilitate handover to MWSPC, who owns and operates the units.

“The delivery of these locomotives highlights the continued emphasis the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is placing on the development of railroad infrastructure and diversification of industry,” said Troy Savage, Senior Vice President and Executive Manager for Savage Saudi Arabia. “We’re pleased to operate one of the first industrial rail switching facilities in Saudi Arabia and are committed to providing excellent service for our customers.”

About Savage Saudi Arabia

Savage Saudi Arabia is a joint venture between Savage Companies (Salt Lake City, Utah, USA) and Ahmad Nasser Albinali Holding Company (Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia). Savage Saudi Arabia provides expert refinery and industrial services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that include petroleum coke cutting and handling, sulphur handling, liquids loading and unloading, and rail switching. To learn more, visit www.savagesaudiarabia.com.

About Savage Companies

With more than 70 years of experience in hundreds of locations across North America and internationally, Savage is a trusted partner for safely moving and managing mission-critical materials with worry-free consistency and creating value for customers. Savage specializes in rail, truck and marine transportation, logistics, materials handling and other industrial and environmental services. Industries served by Savage include oil refineries, power generation, railroads, food and agriculture, oil and gas, mining, chemicals and petrochemicals, ports and terminals, and construction. To learn more, visit www.savageservices.com.

