Three Finalists Announced for the 2018 Bloom Burton Award

Clarissa Desjardins, Founder and CEO, Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Richard Glickman, Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ali Tehrani, Co-founder, President and CEO, Zymeworks Inc.

Bestowed annually, the Bloom Burton Award honours an individual scientist, inventor, executive, entrepreneur, industry leader, or policy maker who made the greatest contribution to Canada’s innovative healthcare industry in the previous year. Nominees were accepted from any of the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic/imaging, research instrumentation, consumer health, services or healthcare IT sectors, and equal consideration was given to contributions across any stage of development – from discovery to commercial end markets. The Bloom Burton Award recognizes an individual for their specific, significant contribution from the previous year. Nominations were accepted from the public-at- large between January 1 and April 15, 2018. All three finalists, along with their family and friends, will be invited to and celebrated at the Bloom Burton Award Gala on September 27, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Each of the three finalists will receive a $25,000 cash prize, and a single winner will receive the 2018 Bloom Burton Award. A limited number of tickets are available for industry sponsors and individuals; please visit www.bloomburton.com for more information.

Karen Bernstein, Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury Inc. Cecilia Gonzalo, Managing Director, Vatera Healthcare Partners Carl Gordon, Partner and Co-Head of Global Private Equity, OrbiMed Advisors Dennis Purcell, Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital Melinda Richter, Global Head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS Avik Roy, Opinion Editor, Forbes; President, The Foundation for Research and Equal Opportunity Mayukh Sukhatme, Chief Business Officer, Roivant Sciences

Jolyon Burton, co-founder and President of Bloom Burton commented, “We look forward to celebrating these amazing people later this year, each of whom made incredible contributions last year to the innovative healthcare sector on the world stage, yet originated in Canada. Clarissa Desjardins, Richard Glickman and Ali Tehrani each exemplify the best contributions to, and qualities for the innovative healthcare sector that will have very long lasting, positive impacts at home and abroad.”

Bloom Burton & Co. (Bloom Burton Securities Inc.) is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Please visit www.bloomburton.com to learn more.

