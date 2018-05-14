Nui Foods Offers a Keto Friendly Cookie With No Added Sugar – Proving You Can Finally Have Your Cookie, and Eat It Too

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--Today marks the launch of Nui Foods LLC, a new company offering a variety of delicious cookies that are low carb, gluten free, and contain only two grams of sugar per serving. Formerly known as Keto Kookie, the Nui brand stands for greatness and abundance, and its new products offer a delicious way to resist those devious sweet cravings on-the-go – it’s a great treat without the cheat.

Originally founded in 2016 in a small kitchen in Southern California, the now Nui brand has since expanded its reach and offers four deliciously flavored cookies that can be purchased on www.eatnui.com, including: Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chip, Snickerdoodle and Double Chocolate.

“When we started the Ketogenic diet, we were in the need of a delicious way to resist those devious sweet cravings without the added sugar and carbs,” said Kristoffer Quiaoit, cofounder of Nui Foods LLC. “With the rebrand from Keto Kookie to Nui Foods our hope is to continue fulfilling the satisfying cravings for our customers with the next phase of our brand’s evolution.”

The Nui product lineup boasts the same great benefits and high-quality taste as the previously dubbed Keto Kookie. Specific flavors and their nutritional aspects include:

Peanut Butter (Fan Favorite!): 2g of sugar and 4g of net carbs Snickerdoodle: 1g of sugar and 1g of net carbs Chocolate Chip: 1g of sugar and 3g of net carbs Double Chocolate: 1g of sugar and 3g of net carbs

Nui aims to help people fight their sugar cravings by providing them with a gateway to make a healthier lifestyle change in favor of a low carb and low sugar diet. All varieties of Nui cookies are Ketogenic Diet friendly and are non GMO, gluten free, and have NO artificial sweeteners 1.

Honestly Sweet: Nui cookies are naturally sweetened with Erythritol and Monk Fruit Extract, which do not raise blood sugar or insulin levels. Flavorful Energy: Nui cookies are rich in grass-fed butter, coconut oil and MCT oil offering a burst of flavor and energy. Gluten Free Indulgence: Nui uses a secret blend of almond and coconut flavors packed with 6G of protein.

“We have learned so much since we switched to a ketogenic-friendly lifestyle, but something we’ve come to appreciate during our journey is how hard it is to quit sugar,” said Victor Macias, cofounder of Nui Foods. “Our hope is that Nui Foods will expand us beyond the Keto faithful, so we can help even more people take the first step towards a healthier lifestyle.”

About Nui Foods LLC

Founded by Kristoffer Quiaoit and Victor Macias, Nui Foods offers delicious cookies that have less than two grams of sugar, contain NO artificial sweeteners, and are low in carbohydrates – providing a valuable tool to cure any sugar craving and proving you can have your cookie and eat it too. Standing for greatness and abundance, Nui provides people with a valuable tool to make a healthier lifestyle change in favor of a low carb and low sugar diet.

1These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Nui products are not intended to diagnose, prevent, treat, or cure any disease.

