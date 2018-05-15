AEC gives go-ahead to restart reactor at third nuclear power plant

Taipei (CNA) - The Atomic Energy Council (AEC) gave the go-ahead to restart one of the reactors at the Third Nuclear Power Plant in southern Taiwan on Monday, after final review of an application to resume the reactor's operations.



The number one reactor at the third power plant in Pingtung County was shut down to undergo an overhaul on April 3.



On May 7, state-run Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower) applied to the AEC for permission to restart the reactor as maintenance and repair work were complete.



On-site inspections have been carried out to check maintenance and related improvement measures, which were confirmed to have been completed on May 1, the atomic council said Monday.



Taiwan currently has three aging nuclear power plants, which have two reactors each.



Currently, only the second power plant's number one reactor and the third power plant's number two reactor are in full operation.



The number one reactor is expected to be restarted before Thursday, bringing the third power plant to its full generating capacity, according to Taipower.



(By Pan Tzu-yu and Ko Lin)

Enditem/AW