Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018

According to the report, Accenture is a Leader in both market impact (market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered) and vision and capability (vision & strategy, scope of services, innovation & investments, delivery footprint). Accenture’s classification as a Star Performer is based on year-over-year improvement on the Services PEAK Matrix TM.

“As the PO market continues to evolve to target business outcomes, Accenture is helping define the model for partnerships that enable clients to achieve these outcomes. Since the early days of the PO market, Accenture has been one of the leading providers shaping the direction of the market through continuous innovation and transformative client journeys,” remarked Katrina Menzigian, vice president, Everest Group.

According to Everest Group, Accenture strengths include:

A “strong focus on enabling the client’s procurement transformation journey through digital, touchless transactions, and seamless customer experiences;” Continued investments in the “right technology platforms, analytics solutions, and talent model,” and Accenture’s “next generation solutions” include AI-enabled customer experiences; and Good traction in the emerging geographies, such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, in addition to Accenture’s strong presence in North America and Europe.

Everest Group also highlights that Accenture is “best in class” when it comes to value delivered to clients. Clients referenced Accenture’s “operational discipline, scalability, and domain expertise” as key strengths and differentiators.

“Accenture’s strong position in this latest report sets the standard for our industry. Getting recognized for our end-to-end capabilities and vision means that we’re able to deliver superior business outcomes for our clients today while building a foundation for future success,” said Keith Hausmann, managing director of procurement business process services at Accenture. “Our goals are not only to help clients optimize the cost of the procurement process, but to help clients reap savings and value from the billions spent on the goods and services that run their day-to-day business operations.”

The report analyzed the global procurement outsourcing service provider landscape in 2018, classifying 13 procurement outsourcing service providers into three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. The Everest Group’s Procurement Outsourcing (PO) BPO Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix TM Assessment 2018 can be accessed here.

