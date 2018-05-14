Seibels Recognized as a 2018 Top Workplace in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--Seibels is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a 2018 Top Workplace in South Carolina by Integrated Media Publishing. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools.

Fiona Cantrell, Vice President of Financial Services, Seibels, and Steve Armato, Vice President of Human Resources, Seibels, accept a 2018 Top Workplaces Award at a ceremony in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are honored to be recognized as a top workplace in South Carolina, and first and foremost would like to thank our team members for their support and engagement,” said Steve Armato, Vice President of Human Resources, Seibels. “We believe that our people are our most important asset and the heart of our operations. They are the reason Seibels is a top place to work in South Carolina.”

Integrated Media Publishing, publishers of Charleston Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly, and Greenville Business Magazine, and Energage were proud to announce the 2018 Top Workplaces at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 24 th in Greenville. Seibels accepted a Top Workplace award, along with an award that recognized the company’s training initiatives.

“We want our team members to love what they do and have a passion for work,” said Rex Huggins, Chairman & CEO, Seibels. “Implementing training programs and encouraging our team members to pursue ongoing education are critical to the organization’s success. Our goal is to foster a culture that not only focuses on being the best, but being the best together through teamwork and a commitment to excellence.”

“Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “It’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”

A pillar in the Columbia community, Seibels has served as a meaningful source of employment, technological innovation, and economic development for over a century. In February, the company was recognized by the South Carolina Secretary of State’s Office as a South Carolina Centennial Business.

About Seibels

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. (Seibels) offers the Property and Casualty insurance industry a suite of business process services (BPS) and third party administration (TPA) services powered by world-class technology. Streamlined operations, improved efficiencies and predictable, managed costs are just some of the benefits clients receive when working with Seibels. By leveraging a strong combination of insurance experience and industry-leading technology, Seibels best-in-class insurance services allow insurance carriers and risk managers to simplify business processes and maximize opportunities so they can focus on growth and development. Seibels’ services support Commercial and Personal lines of business. Since its founding in 1869, Seibels has recognized the value of quality customer service, strong client relations, continuous innovation and integrity. For more information, please visit www.seibels.com. Follow us on twitter: @SeibelsITS.

About Energage, LLC

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Energage (formerly known as WorkplaceDynamics) is a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools that help leaders to unlock potential, inspire performance, and achieve amazing results within their organizations. The research partner behind the Top Workplaces program, Energage has surveyed more than 47,000 organizations representing well over 16 million employees in the United States.

