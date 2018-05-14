Silicon Mitus Designs Very High Efficiency Switched Capacitor for Fast Charging Applications

SEOUL-PANKYO, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--Silicon Mitus, an advanced specialist in PMIC technology, announced the SM5428, a Switched Capacitor Battery Charger. The DC-DC converter has been highly optimized to meet the demands of the emerging fast charging applications in the USB Type-C market, offering a higher efficiency that allows for a reduced time to charge the battery and better management of the thermal dissipation during the recharging cycle of the device. It is tailored specifically for smartphones, tablets and any other battery powered consumer devices.

The SM5428 integrates the company’s most efficient converter with the highest output charger current to date. It reaches a peak efficiency of 98 percent and a maximum output current of 8 A to support 35 W of charging power. It also integrates 10-bit ADC to measure the VBUS input voltage, VBAT output voltage, current and die temperature. Furthermore, the serial I 2 C interface and numerous battery protection schemes help minimize heat dissipation while doubling the power, thereby reducing costs for designers. This allows for an efficient, safe and cost-effective solution for fast charging in consumer applications that are taking full advantage of the latest USB Type-C PD3.0 standard.

“The introduction of SM5428 underscores Silicon Mitus’s long term commitment to delivering innovation in the computing and consumer applications within the USB Type-C ecosystem,” said Gianfranco Scherini, VP of Business Development of Silicon Mitus based in Cupertino, California. “The device is a recent addition to our current line of USB Type-C compatible products, which also include Type-C CC controllers, OVP protections and eMarker ICs.”

To receive more information, please contact sales@siliconmitus.com. The device is offered in a 56-Bump WLCSP package, and samples are available now to selected Tier 1 customers.

Silicon Mitus, Inc.

Silicon Mitus is a globally recognized provider of high performance ICs for power management needs. We design display, mobile and audio chips to support applications such as smartphones, wearables, IoT, LCD and OLED displays, automotive solutions. Silicon Mitus has a global presence with R&D centers and sales offices in South Korea, the USA, Italy and China. For further information, visit www.siliconmitus.com.

