Fortistar Hires Landfill Energy Expert David Unger to Lead RNG Development Strategy

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--Fortistar, LLC, a sustainability-focused private company helping to facilitate the transition to a zero-carbon economy, announced today that they have hired David Unger as the Senior Vice President responsible for developing renewable natural gas (RNG) business projects. David is joining Fortistar from Waste Management, where he served as Director of Renewable Energy.

During the 2018 WasteExpo in Las Vegas, Fortistar announced that the firm has started to develop a portfolio of new RNG projects. RNG is carbon-neutral and chemically identical to geological natural gas, allowing it to be to be used as a transportation fuel in natural gas vehicles and trucks.

“RNG from landfills offers a tremendous opportunity to sustainably expand America’s transportation fuel supply, and David’s deep knowledge of and experience in landfill gas projects will be instrumental in our rapid development of RNG projects,” said Mark Comora, President of Fortistar. “David will fit in seamlessly with the Fortistar team, helping us to fulfill our vision of ensuring the most value both to our landfill partners and to our RNG transportation fuel customers. Fortistar’s best in class execution ensures continual project success for landfill owners, and our ability to deliver RNG fuel through TruStar fueling stations provides transportation fleets with the powerful ability to achieve their sustainability goals while also improving their bottom line.”

While at Waste Management, David Unger was responsible for the marketing and development of all beneficial use landfill gas projects; in his career, David has developed over 65 power plants and renewable energy facilities, 62 of which are currently operating and over 3 are in design and/or under construction. In recognition of his outstanding achievement in developing beneficial use landfill gas projects, David was awarded a placement in Waste Management’s “Circle of Excellence.” He holds a Bachelor of Science in Renewable Natural Resources from the University of Connecticut and received his Master of Business Administration from the University of New Haven.

“Fortistar is a leader in extracting more value and better performance from low carbon power, transportation and industrial projects,” said David Unger. “I look forward to working with the experienced and talented team at Fortistar and their affiliate TruStar Energy to build this new portfolio of RNG landfill projects.”

Fortistar, celebrating 25 years as a private company, has built, invested in and managed portfolios of successful independent and sustainable/clean energy generation projects in the United States and in Canada, including dozens of landfill gas to energy projects and the construction of over 100 natural gas fueling stations. Fortistar’s demonstrated ability to develop and maintain strong relationships with its investors, customers and local communities has been a major tenet of its decades-long successes.

If you are a landfill owner, operator or project developer and have interest in maximizing the value of the asset, or have a fleet of trucks that are using diesel and want to save money and improve the environment please email RNG@fortistar.com.

ABOUT FORTISTAR

Headquartered in White Plains, New York, Fortistar is an opportunity-oriented, private investment and energy asset management firm focused on lower carbon energy generation and is distinguished by its experienced team with a deep understanding of energy operations, financing and development. Fortistar owns and operates lower carbon energy generating companies in the United States and Canada that support the transition to a low carbon economy. These companies include cogeneration facilities; waste-heat recovery power plants; compressed natural gas fueling stations; landfill power plants; projects that reduce carbon in industrial facilities, and biomass facilities. Our portfolio of associated companies includes Generational Power, TruStar Energy, Primary Energy, Fortistar Methane Group, Fortistar Biomass Group, Carbonfree Chemicals, and ClockIN.

For more information, visit: www.fortistar.com.

