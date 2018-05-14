U.S. Naval Research Lab Selects Alta Devices to Add Solar Power to Its Breakthrough Hybrid Tiger UAV Project

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--Alta Devices announced today that the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) will use Alta Devices highly efficient, flexible, and light-weight solar technology to help power the breakthrough Hybrid Tiger UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle). The Hybrid Tiger is a project designed to create a Group-2 UAV that will stay aloft for at least 3.5 days. Technologies developed for the project will be applicable to other unmanned vehicles.

The Hybrid Tiger program integrates multiple technologies into a single UAV designed for long range endurance. It will use high-efficiency flexible solar cells, a hydrogen fuel cell, and energy-aware guidance algorithms. The program is sponsored by the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Operational Energy and the U. S. Marine Corps Expeditionary Energy Office.

The Hybrid Tiger UAV planned demonstration includes flights over multiple days, during the winter solstice and as far North as 50 degrees latitude to highlight how extreme endurance UAV flight can be achieved using hybridization of solar photovoltaics, a hydrogen fuel cell, and autonomous soaring algorithms, regardless of latitude or time of year. The aircraft will fly for multiple days without using traditional fuels. The multi-day endurance technology will enable applications such as low altitude communications enablement, atmospheric research, and search and rescue missions, according to a fact sheet provided by NRL.

“Widespread use of small UAVs in both the military and industry has been limited to-date by endurance. The Hybrid Tiger will demonstrate that very long endurance flights, with sophisticated telemetry and capabilities, can be achieved with the inclusion of solar arrays,” said Jian Ding, Alta Devices CEO. “This project will open the door for many new solar powered UAV applications, and we look forward to achieving next generation breakthroughs via this cooperative effort.”

About the U.S. Naval Research Lab

The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory provides the advanced scientific capabilities required to bolster our country's position of global naval leadership. The Laboratory, with a total complement of approximately 2,500 personnel, is located in southwest Washington, D.C., with other major sites at the Stennis Space Center, Miss., and Monterey, Calif. NRL has served the Navy and the nation for over 90 years and continues to advance research further than you can imagine. For more information, visit the NRL website or join the conversation on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Alta Devices

Alta Devices is empowering autonomy by delivering the world’s most efficient, thin and flexible mobile power technology. By converting light of any kind into electricity, Alta Devices AnyLight™ power technology extends the energy source of a system, and in many cases, completely cuts the traditional power cord. The solution can be completely integrated into the final system, and is ideal for use in unmanned systems, satellites, consumer electronics, sensors, automotive, remote exploration, or anywhere size, weight, and mobility matter. Alta Devices holds world records for energy conversion efficiency and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. For more information, visit http://www.altadevices.com. Alta Devices is a Hanergy company.

