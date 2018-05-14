IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, today announced it has been ranked #1 in IHS Markit’s 2018 North American Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Scorecard. Named the leader for the second consecutive year, RingCentral achieved this recognition due to its market share position, business growth, product capabilities, and continued traction among mid-market and large enterprise businesses.

"RingCentral is the leader in this year’s IHS Markit North American UCaaS Leadership Scorecard. Outpacing the market, RingCentral is setting itself apart with progress in global expansion and investments in customer success and professional services," said Diane Myers, Senior Research Director at IHS Markit. "RingCentral’s enhanced capabilities make the company well positioned to meet the evolving business communications and collaboration needs of today’s increasingly global and mobile workforce."

The IHS Markit annual scorecard evaluates the top US-based UCaaS providers that are best positioned to succeed long term based on market share, financial stability, market momentum, service development, and support options.

The 2018 IHS Markit UCaaS Leadership Scorecard highlighted a number of key strengths for RingCentral, including:

Largest installed base and above average market growth Seventy-six percent revenue year-over-year growth in mid-market and enterprise segments Innovative team messaging and collaboration capabilities combined with UCaaS International expansion and support in multiple languages to serve global businesses Investments in IT administration and analytics Expanded integrations by customers and partners with RingCentral’s open platform

“We’re honored to once again be ranked #1 by IHS Markit, which is a testament to our ongoing ability to deliver the communications and collaboration solutions today’s businesses need to be successful,” said David Sipes, Chief Operating Officer at RingCentral. “We go beyond unifying different modes of conversation. Our collaborative communications approach empowers the modern workforce to communicate and collaborate anytime, anywhere, and on any device, driving greater productivity and more meaningful customer interactions.”

RingCentral combines mobile-first voice, video, conferencing, messaging, team collaboration and contact center solutions—all served on an open platform, at global scale. Easier to manage and more flexible and cost-efficient than legacy, on-premises communications systems, RingCentral’s cloud solutions meet the needs of today’s mobile workforce.

Results based on IHS Markit, Technology Group, UC as a Service (UCaaS) Scorecard: North America, 7 May 2018. Results are not an endorsement of RingCentral. Any reliance on these results is at the third party’s own risk. Visit technology.ihs.com for more details.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premises systems, RingCentral empowers today’s mobile and distributed workforce to communicate, collaborate, and connect from anywhere, on any device. RingCentral unifies voice, video, team messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and integrated contact center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading business apps and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

©2018 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc. Other third-party marks and logos displayed in this document are the trademarks of their respective owners.

