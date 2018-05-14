Siemens USA Participates Coast to Coast in Infrastructure Week 2018

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--Siemens, a global leader in digital technologies and software with more than 50,000 employees in the U.S., is proud to once again partner with Infrastructure Week, a national effort led by mayors, city leaders, policymakers, business leaders, and infrastructure experts, to optimize U.S. infrastructure.

Building Tomorrow's Infrastructure Today

U.S. cities are grappling with a challenge – how to ensure that legacy infrastructure can connect and interact with the digital tools of today and tomorrow. Digital capabilities allow cities to dynamically reinvent the infrastructure they have from energy to buildings to transportation. Throughout the U.S., Siemens is working with more than 100 cities and helping to make static infrastructure flexible for the future. The company is pioneering secure approaches to connect city data through cloud-based platforms: to help water pumps live longer, make buildings self-sufficient, and to create additional rail capacity.

“Siemens has proven technology, expertise and innovation to make infrastructure work better than ever before for cities and for the people who live and work there. Our digital capabilities bring data to life and help cities unlock their potential when it comes to infrastructure investment. They support an improved quality of life and helps cities to remain competitive,” said Barbara Humpton, incoming CEO of Siemens USA (as of June 1) and current CEO of Siemens Government Technologies.

Siemens leaders and infrastructure experts from across the company will participate in activities from coast to coast throughout the week to highlight the need to build infrastructure that is not only newer, but smarter. These activities include:

Monday, May 14 th: Infrastructure Week Kickoff Event, Union Station, Washington, D.C. Barbara Humpton, incoming CEO of Siemens USA and current CEO of Siemens Government Technologies, will participate in a panel discussion on creating competitive, resilient and secure infrastructure for the 21 st century; Monday, May 14 th: Infrastructure Week Kickoff Event, Union Station, Los Angeles, CA Martin Powell, Head of Urban Development for Siemens, will participate in a panel discussion on driving an urban renaissance in infrastructure in the 21 st century; Monday, May 14 th: Atlanta Infrastructure Week Event, Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Atlanta, GA; Denise Quarles, Siemens’ City Account Manager, will participate in a panel on infrastructure, technology and IoT; Thursday, May 17 th: Bloomberg Event: The Future of Cybersecurity: Risk and Resiliency Across Critical Infrastructure ; Siemens Global CEO Joe Kaeser will participate in a 1:1 conversation with Bloomberg Editor, Mark Miller; Thursday, May 17 th: Sustainable Real Assets Conference Bob Dixon, Head of Sustainability, Siemens USA, will deliver remarks.

Upcoming news highlights from Siemens during Infrastructure Week include:

Los Angeles partnered with Siemens to implement the City Performance Tool , in order to ensure the city’s infrastructure decisions align with its sustainability goals. The tool allows cities to unlock their data to evaluate the environmental and economic impact of building, transportation, and energy technologies to plan for the future, particularly in the face of increased electrified transportation needs. The announcement of Siemens’ investments in US-based software and building technologies companies that will enhance Siemens Building Technologies digital portfolio. Additional companies will sign on to Siemens Charter of Trust , its capstone cybersecurity initiative that is driving commitment from industry leaders across the global to enhance cybersecurity efforts. A close look at Siemens’ presence in New Orleans, a city that is built for resiliency and continues to thrive economically,

This press release, photos and additional material, including an Infrastructure Week takeover of our Siemens Stories blog, are available at http://news.usa.siemens.biz.

Siemens Corporation Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global powerhouse focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of systems for power generation and transmission as well as medical diagnosis. With approximately 372,000 employees in 190 countries, Siemens reported worldwide revenue of $92.0 billion in fiscal 2017. Siemens in the USA reported revenue of $23.3 billion, including $5.0 billion in exports, and employs approximately 50,000 people throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Infrastructure Week is May 14-18, 2018. Follow Siemens’ updates throughout the week on Twitter @SiemensUSA, following #TimetoBuild or by visiting our website:

