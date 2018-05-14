Taiwan’s CTCI lands a US$240 million natural gas project in India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—India’s Adani Group announced on Monday that the US$240 million (NT$7.2 billion) liquefied natural gas receiving station in the Dhamra Port on India’s east coast will be awarded to Taiwan’s CTCI.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) chairman James Huang (黃志芳) said that he had led delegations of Taiwanese enterprises to visit Adani’s headquarters five times in the past year, and CTCI participated in two of the five visits.

CTCI was among some heavyweight bidders from Asia, and the company was awarded the project not because it offered the lowest price but because it had a good track record in India, media reports said. This would be the first time the two companies work together.

Adani Group Taiwan branch representative Chang Chien-ting (張健庭) said Adani began to pay attention to Taiwanese companies because of the push from TAITRA, and the group noticed CTCI having had several successful cases in India.