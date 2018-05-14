8 Taiwanese companies seek partnership with Indian companies

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) - Taipei World Trade Center will be organizing one-to-one business meetings in New Delhi, India to connect companies between the two countries.

The event will be conducted from 10 am to 5 pm on 17 May at Room B, Hall No. 11, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, during the three-day Taiwan Expo 2018, to kick off on May 17, 2018.

Eight Taiwanese companies that would be participating in the meetings are Coloradd Technology Marketing Company, Da Kong Enterprise Company, Entek Electric Company, Formosa Plastic Corporation, Jeng International Trading Company, Home Soon Enterprise Company, Persd Technology Corporation and Voltronic Power Technology Corporation.

These companies produce fertilizer, agricultural spray gun, pump equipment, hardware garden tools, plant growth LED lighting, summit water pulse scale processor, DK-B318 which produces the best seller socks making machine, fully computerized, high efficiency, single cylinderhosiery machine with 1 main feed plus 7 color feeds for producing quality men, women and children plain or terry socks, 3.75 inch cylinder with 1 main feed and 4 to 6 patterns feeds, for various kinds of sock in one machine, Miniature Circuit Breaker (MCB), Residual Circuit Breaker with Over current protection (RCBO), polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyacetal, superabsorbent polymer (SAP) carbon fiber, screwdriver bits, Mag Nut setters, Allen key, sockets, PVC homogeneous/heterogeneous flooring sheet, LVT (dry back, click, rigid LVT, Pee and Stick, remote liquid level controller (with RS485, ModBus Optional) Control Panel and Viewabe Control panel box, borehole pump, waste water and surface, APFR, SC and accessories, UPS, AVR, PV Inverter, Solar charge controller, energy storage system, modular inverter, etc