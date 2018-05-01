The Philippines and UNICEF work together to protect children

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The Philippine government’s Council for the Welfare of Children and the United Nations’ UNICEF have joined together to create “The Philippine Plan of Action to End Violence Against Children” (PPAEVAC), to provide children with “protection against abuse, danger and violence”.

According to “The Philippine Plan of Action to End Violence Against Children” (PPAEVAC), this written agreement details the “continued efforts and commitments of the Philippine government in eliminating violence against children.”

This action plan is rooted in the 2015 research conducted by the National Baseline Study on Violence against Children (NBS- VAC) and the National Steering Committee on National Baseline Study on Violence against Children (NSC on NBS-VAC), which says that most Filipino children suffer from some form of abuse at home.

The National Baseline Study on Violence against Children (NBS- VAC) says that "eighty percent of the 3,866 respondents aged 13 to 24 years had experienced some form of violence in their lifetime, whether in the home, school, workplace, community or during dating.”

This study also revealed that 66.3 percent suffered from physical violence and another 62.8 percent suffered from psychological violence. It also reports that 60 percent of physical abuse and 38 percent of psychological abuse inflicted on children happens at home.

Results also show that there is a high prevalence of violence against LGBT Filipino youth, at schools, and at home, taking the form of corporal punishment and verbal abuse.

The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, along with many Filipino government officials, is one of the signers of the PPAEVAC, but his two year “war on drugs” has perpetuated a great deal of violence. Since he was sworn into office on June 2016, there have been more than 12,000 drug suspects killed by policemen and civilians, according to the Human Rights Watch’s World Report 2018.