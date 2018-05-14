Taiwan’s average total salary in Q1 reached a record high of NT$59,852: vice premier

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s average total salary, which includes irregular earning such as the year-end bonus, reached a record high of NT$59,852 in the first quarter of this year, Vice Premier Shih Jun-ji (施俊吉) said on Monday.

Premier William Lai (賴清德) on Monday morning presided over a press conference that aimed to publicize the country’s current average salary, researches on the low pay situation as well as the government’s strategy to combat the phenomena.

Shih said Taiwan’s average salaries did not grow between 2000 and 2016 due to stagnant economic growth but the average total salary reached NT$59,852 in the first quarter of this year, which set a new first-quarter record.

According to Taiwan’s Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, Taiwan’s average total salary in 2017 was NT$47,271, which was the all-time high, and the average regular salary also had the biggest increase in 17 years.

The vice premier said that migrant workers have dragged down Taiwan’s average salaries because their salaries are generally lower. The numbers of migrant workers have grown from fewer than 10,000 in 1991 to 625,000 in 2016, he said, adding that only by setting migrant workers’ salaries aside can the figures truly reflect the growing trend of domestic workers’ salaries.

According to a Cabinet report, numbers of workers whose salaries are less than NT$30,000 and their ratio to workers making more than NT$30,000 a month have been going down every year. The report said a great percentage of workers younger than 30 years old are low paid workers because many students between the ages of 15 and 24 work part time.