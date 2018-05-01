Flamegold rain trees bring golden blossoms to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – One of the few yellow-flowered trees that bloom early in summer, the flame-gold rain tree, has begun to bloom in regions across Taiwan.

The flamegold rain tree is a broad-spreading evergreen species that can reach heights of 35 to 45 feet. It usually enters the blooming season at the beginning of May and the bright clusters or panicles of yellow flowers usually last till the end of June.



(Image from alishan.cyc)

The tree is widely cultivated as a decorative tree in private gardens, public parks, and on the streets of several cities in Taiwan including Toucheng, Miaoli, Taichung, Tainan, and Pingtung.

According to Liberty Times, the large, branched and yellow-flowered clusters can be easily spotted on the campus of Pingtung University of Science and Technology and in downtown Pingtung City.

A Pingtung citizen surnamed Chen reccomended a famous scenic spot to observe the flower in Neipu Township, where people can comfortably rest under the trees and enjoy mesmerizing moments of the yellow flowers falling softly to the ground, the report said.



(Image from CNA)



(Image from Tourism Bureau of Tainan City Government)