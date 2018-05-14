BOOKOFF CORPORATION LIMITED Will Open "Paradise of Preloved" Store 'Jalan Jalan Japan' (3rd) in Seremban

SAGAMIHARA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 14, 2018--We, BOK MARKETING SDN.BHD. (call ‘BOK’ below), branch company of BOOKOFF CORPORATION LIMITED, will open 3 rd Pre-loved store named ‘Jalan Jalan Japan’ (call ‘JJJ’ below) in Seremban, city of Negeri Sembilan.

About Pre-loved store ’Jalan Jalan Japan’

We opened 1 st JJJ at One City of Subang Jaya in Nov 2016, and opened 2 nd JJJ at 1 Shamelin Mall of Kuala Lumpur in September 2017.

‘Jalan Jalan’ means ‘Going for a Walk’ in Malay. We named ‘Jalan Jalan Japan’ for expecting that customers can enjoy shopping just like shopping in Japan.

Goods JJJ sells are All Preloved imported from Japan. BOOKOFF CORPORATION LIMITED, the parent company of BOK, the most famous preloved shop chain operating over 800 shops all over Japan, purchases annually over 400 million pieces goods from customers and sells.

Under 3 concepts, (1) ‘Preloved in Japan’ (means ‘Good Quality’), (2) ‘Hargagiler’ (means ‘Crazy Low Price’ in Malay) and (3) ‘Large Stock’, we sell goods across a wide range of categories, Apparel (clothes, bag, shoes), Miscellaneous household goods, Baby goods, Toy, Hobby, Sporting goods, Instrument, Furniture, Accessory etc. We hope JJJ to be just ‘Paradise of Preloved’ providing customers opportunities of ‘Smart Life’ (customers can buy by reasonable price) and ‘Entertainment’ (customers can enjoy treasure hunting and buy by full cart).

We plan to expand JJJ stores more. By expanding stores, we want more Malaysian customers to enjoy shopping.

About ‘Jalan Jalan Japan’ Center Point store

3 rd JJJ will be opened at ‘Center Point Seremban’ located in the center of Seremban, city of Negeri Sembilan.

Scale of sales floor is approximately 20,000 square feet. It is one of the largest in Southeast Asia as preloved store as same as 1 st and 2 nd JJJ.

BOK MARKETING SDN.BHD. is established by joint-venture between BOOKOFF CORPORATION LIMITED, KOIKE CORPORATION LIMITED, and KOIKE MALAYSIA SDN.BHD.

