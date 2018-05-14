|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|New York
|28
|12
|.700
|—
|Toronto
|21
|20
|.512
|7½
|Tampa Bay
|16
|22
|.421
|11
|Baltimore
|13
|28
|.317
|15½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|20
|19
|.513
|—
|Minnesota
|17
|19
|.472
|1½
|Detroit
|17
|22
|.436
|3
|Kansas City
|13
|27
|.325
|7½
|Chicago
|10
|27
|.270
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Los Angeles
|24
|16
|.600
|1
|Seattle
|22
|17
|.564
|2½
|Oakland
|19
|21
|.475
|6
|Texas
|16
|26
|.381
|10
___
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3, 1st game
Boston 5, Toronto 2
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 2
Detroit 4, Seattle 3, 1st game
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 3, 2nd game
Houston 6, Texas 1
Seattle 9, Detroit 5, 2nd game
Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 3, 12 innings
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 17, Tampa Bay 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Oakland 2
Boston 5, Toronto 3
Detroit 5, Seattle 4
Cleveland 11, Kansas City 2
Houston 6, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3
L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-2) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 5-1) at Detroit (Fiers 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-4) at Boston (Porcello 5-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 10:07 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2) at Washington (Gonzalez 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 2-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 0-4) at Detroit (Liriano 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 2-4) at Boston (Rodriguez 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Garcia 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Kansas City (Kennedy 1-4), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Cole 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Barria 3-1), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Minor 3-2) at Seattle (Leake 4-3), 10:10 p.m.