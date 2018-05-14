Hillary Clinton urges Australia to address Chinese 'influence peddling' seriously

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton warned Australia and other democracies to be on high alert against Chinese intervention in their domestic political affairs on Monday during a speaking tour in Australia, reports said.

In a speech, Clinton urged Australians to watch out for foreign interference in their politics regardless of their political preferences.

“Whether it's Russia in a secret way interfering with our election and producing more than 3,500 ads to try to confuse our electorate, to try to damage me, or the Chinese looking to try to influence policy, we should say no,” said Clinton, referring to the 2016 US presidential election in which she was defeated by Donald Trump in a campaign alleged to have involved Russian meddling.

Acknowledging the fact that Australia and China have a profound economic relationship, she called on the Oceanic country and other democracies around the world to “take the threat of foreign interference seriously,” reported ABC-CBN.

According to the report, relations between Austria and China have soured over allegations that Beijing has been attempting to sway political decisions through donations to major parties. China has decried such claims as “hysteria and paranoia.”

With China increasingly expanding its presence in the South Pacific, it is also feared the strategic balance in the region could be disturbed.