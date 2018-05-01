Hottest day of the year in Taipei today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) announced that the hottest temperature of the year in Taipei was reached today.

According to CWB measurements, Taipei reached 35.2 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) today at 1:03 p.m. Temperatures are forecasted to mildly fluctuate around the mid-30's this week and then increase by Sunday.



(Image from CWB)

The top five highest temperatures recorded today around the island today are:

1) 35.2 Taipei

2) 33.1 Banqiao

3) 32.8 Chiayi

4) 32.7 Hengchun

5) 32.2 Yongkung

The CWB also issued a warning for thick fog around the Matsu Islands and Kinmen area. Visibility in the area is low, not exceeding 200 meters (650 feet).