|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|OHerrera Phi
|38
|139
|23
|50
|.360
|Markakis Atl
|39
|157
|28
|54
|.344
|FFreeman Atl
|39
|148
|29
|49
|.331
|Gennett Cin
|39
|146
|19
|48
|.329
|Cabrera NYM
|36
|143
|23
|47
|.329
|Dickerson Pit
|36
|141
|20
|45
|.319
|Pham StL
|34
|116
|28
|37
|.319
|Kemp LAD
|38
|120
|13
|38
|.317
|Arenado Col
|36
|131
|22
|41
|.313
|Posey SF
|33
|121
|15
|37
|.306
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 13; Albies, Atlanta, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; TShaw, Milwaukee, 9; 7 tied at 8.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 36; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Story, Colorado, 32; FFreeman, Atlanta, 31; Harper, Washington, 30; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Cespedes, New York, 28; Franco, Philadelphia, 28; Suarez, Cincinnati, 28.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 4-1; 6 tied at 4-2.