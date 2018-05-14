Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 000 002 000— 2 9 0 Cleveland 051 300 20x—11 15 2

D.Duffy, Flynn (4), B.Smith (7) and Butera; Kluber, Drake (8), A.Miller (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 6-2. L_D.Duffy 1-5. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (12), Gomes (5), Brantley (5).

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 010— 1 5 1 Baltimore 031 700 60x—17 19 1

Snell, Kittredge (4), Pruitt (4), Roe (7), Field (8) and W.Ramos; Bundy, Hart (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Joseph, Sisco. W_Bundy 2-5. L_Snell 4-3. HRs_Baltimore, Rickard 2 (2), Valencia (5), Mancini (6).

___

Seattle 010 100 020—4 11 0 Detroit 002 010 101—5 10 1

Paxton, Bradford (7), Vincent (8), Nicasio (9) and Zunino; Hardy, Saupold (5), B.Farmer (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Greene 2-2. L_Nicasio 1-2. HRs_Seattle, Seager (7). Detroit, Goodrum (2).

___

Oakland 000 010 001—2 8 0 New York 300 010 11x—6 12 1

B.Anderson, Casilla (6), Font (8) and Lucroy; L.Severino, Green (7), Betances (8), Shreve (9) and G.Sanchez. W_L.Severino 6-1. L_B.Anderson 0-2. HRs_Oakland, Canha (6). New York, Stanton (10).

___

Boston 201 010 010—5 8 0 Toronto 000 030 000—3 10 0

Pomeranz, Velazquez (5), M.Barnes (7), Hembree (8), J.Kelly (9) and Vazquez; Biagini, Axford (5), Gaviglio (7), Clippard (8) and Martin. W_Velazquez 5-0. L_Biagini 0-2. Sv_J.Kelly (2). HRs_Boston, Martinez (10).

___

Texas 000 000 010—1 6 2 Houston 003 000 30x—6 9 0

Moore, Chavez (4), Jepsen (7), Mann (7) and C.Perez; Keuchel, Rondon (8), Sipp (8), Peacock (9) and Stassi. W_Keuchel 3-5. L_Moore 1-5. HRs_Texas, Perez (1). Houston, Correa (7), Gattis (3).

___

Minnesota 000 000 100—1 7 1 Los Angeles 000 010 001—2 7 0

Romero, Rogers (6), Pressly (7), Reed (8), Duke (9) and Wilson; Ohtani, Bedrosian (7), Middleton (8), Parker (9) and Maldonado. W_Parker 1-1. L_Duke 2-2.

___

INTERLEAGUE Chicago 011 002 100—5 7 0 Chicago 200 100 000—3 3 1

Giolito, Fry (6), N.Jones (8), B.Rondon (9) and Narvaez; Hendricks, Duensing (7), Cishek (7), Montgomery (9) and Contreras. W_Giolito 2-4. L_Hendricks 3-3. Sv_B.Rondon (1). HRs_Chicago, Davidson (11).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Atlanta 100 002 001—4 8 1 Miami 000 000 003—3 4 1

Newcomb, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (8), Biddle (9), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; J.Urena, Wittgren (7), Barraclough (8), E.Hernandez (9) and Realmuto. W_Newcomb 4-1. L_J.Urena 0-6. Sv_Vizcaino (7). HRs_Atlanta, Inciarte (3). Miami, Bour (8).

___

San Francisco 000 005 000—5 13 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 7 0

Holland, Moronta (7), W.Smith (8), Strickland (9) and Hundley; Nova, Rodriguez (6), Glasnow (8) and Cervelli. W_Holland 2-4. L_Nova 2-3. HRs_San Francisco, Hundley (4), Hernandez (2).

___

New York 000 001 100—2 11 0 Philadelphia 000 003 01x—4 8 0

deGrom, Gsellman (2), Sewald (5), A.Ramos (7), Familia (8) and Mesoraco; Nola, Hunter (7), Garcia (7), Dominguez (8), E.Ramos (9) and Alfaro. W_Nola 6-1. L_Sewald 0-3. Sv_E.Ramos (1). HRs_New York, Cespedes (8). Philadelphia, Santana (7), Williams (2).

___

Milwaukee 031 003 000—7 13 1 Colorado 000 000 120—3 6 0

F.Peralta, Albers (6), Jennings (8), Jeffress (8), Knebel (9) and Pina; Gray, Musgrave (6), Pounders (8) and Wolters. W_F.Peralta 1-0. L_Gray 4-5. HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (3), Shaw (9). Colorado, Wolters (2), Dahl (2).

___

St. Louis 000 002 001—3 6 1 San Diego 002 200 01x—5 8 0

Wainwright, Gant (3), Cecil (7), Bowman (8) and C.Kelly; Richard, Hand (9) and Lopez. W_Richard 2-5. L_Wainwright 1-3. Sv_Hand (11). HRs_St. Louis, Bader (3).

___

Cincinnati 002 102 000—5 9 2 Los Angeles 001 000 200—3 5 2

Castillo, Brice (7), Garrett (7), R.Iglesias (9) and T.Cruz; Hill, Venditte (6), Hudson (7), Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Castillo 3-4. L_Hill 1-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (7). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (6), Votto (6). Los Angeles, Puig (1), Grandal (6).

___

Washington 101 011 020—6 9 2 Arizona 001 000 300—4 9 0

Hellickson, Solis (6), Gott (6), Kintzler (7), Madson (7), Doolittle (9) and P.Severino; Godley, De La Rosa (7), Bradley (8), Sherfy (9) and Avila. W_Madson 1-2. L_Bradley 0-1. Sv_Doolittle (9). HRs_Washington, Turner (5), Reynolds 2 (2), Harper (13).