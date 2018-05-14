Save 50% on Taoyuan Metro with 120-day Pass!

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 50-percent discount on a 120-day pass for the Taoyuan Metro will be available starting June 1, allowing passengers to enjoy unlimited rides at half price during the valid period, Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) announced in a press event on May 13.

According to Cheng, the daily ridership of the rapid transit system serving the Taoyuan area has reached a record number of 60,000, while the number of royal passengers who access the service using Periodic Tickets has hit the 11,000 mark.

The new periodic ticket of the 120-day pass will see the fare cut down a further 50 percent from the already deducted price of a 16-percent discount. For example, individuals traveling between A1 Taipei Main Station and A13 Airport Terminal 2 Station, will pay NT$13,440 (US$449) for an 84-day period instead of the original amount of NT$26,880, equal to a saving of NT$3,360 (US$112) per month. They will save more for riding the metro during a period longer than 84 days, reported CNA.

Regular commuters that will benefit from the measure, are also invited to take advantage of the interest-free installment payment program jointly launched by Taoyuan Metro and Cathay United Bank.

Since it entered commercial service last March, the Taoyuan Metro has seen an accumulated ridership of 25 million, becoming one of the most important transportation means for commuters, connecting the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport with municipalities of Taipei, New Taipei, and Taoyuan.