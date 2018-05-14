Japanese officials remain vague about Winter Olympic bid

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese officials are being vague about the city of Sapporo's bid to land the Winter Olympics.

Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto and Tsunekazu Takeda, an IOC member and head of the Japanese Olympic Committee, met Monday in Tokyo to quell rumors that Sapporo was dropping out of bidding for the 2026 edition.But they described conditions that hinted that 2030 is better for the city's planning.

City officials last week said a bid for the 2030 Olympics seems more likely than pursuing 2026.

Sapporo is one of seven bidders in preliminary talks with the International Olympic Committee about 2026. The other interested cities are: Stockholm, Sweden; Calgary, Canada; Sion, Switzerland; Milan-Turin, Italy; Erzurum, Turkey; Graz, Austria.

The IOC has not ruled out awarding 2026 and 2030 at the same meeting.