Chunghwa Telecom asked to address the ‘chaos’ of NT$499 unlimited 4G package  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Chunghwa Telecom Company (中華電信) was ordered to offer an explanation about its business practices as they related to the low-price unlimited 4G internet campaign, announced last week. The company had to address the National Communications Commission (NCC) after mishandling the incredibly long-lines of eager customers.

After announcing a special offer of a monthly unlimited 4G package for NT$499 (US$16) per month on May 9, Chunghwa Telecom stimulated a frenzy among consumers as long lines have been spotted outside every branch of the telecom company's store fronts over the past few days. In addition to the customers, "chaos" also resulted in complaints from staff working overtime.

The "499 chaos", as some media have come to call the frenzy, caught the attention of the National Communications Commission (NCC), the authority responsible for regulating telecommunications and broadcasting services.

The telecom company was ordered to immediately improve the flow and management of long customer lines; however, it failed to execute the order properly. Hence, the company had to explain itself at the NCC on Monday, CNA reported.

Taiwan Mobile and Far Eastern, who then followed CHT to launch similar packages, will also be asked to make their respective statements, local news reported.

Additionally, Chunghwa Telecom could face a fine ranging from NT$300,000 to NT$3 million under the Telecommunications Act as it failed to adequately remedy the "499 chaos".

It noted that under the Regulations for Administration of Mobile Broadband Businesses, any operators found to have engaged in suspicious business practices, or to have offered poor services that infringe on users' rights and interests, must correct themselves within a time frame set by the NCC.