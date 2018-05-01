Seminar teaches migrant workers 'Taiwanese' skills 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Global Workers' Organization in Taiwan kicked off a seminar on practical and vocational skills for ASEAN migrant workers over the weekend.

Last year the program focused on baking and e-commerce skills while this year added cooking and hairdressing, said UDN. As the project is sponsored by the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office in Taipei, the 2017 event was only open to Indonesian workers, however after much expressed interest this year the programs are open to all migrant workers.

One course, for instance, concentrates on making Taiwanese halal beef noodle soup, while another focuses on bubble tea and other cold beverages.



(CNA image)

These courses are beneficial to migrant workers and Taiwanese businesses alike as workers will return home with additional vocational skills, already trained to partner with Taiwanese businesses, according to Karen Hsu (徐瑞希), secretary-general of the Global Workers' Organization in Taiwan.

The courses were held at the Kainan High School of Commerce and Industry and will be in session over three Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are currently over 680,000 Southeast Asian migrant laborers residing in Taiwan. After 3 to 5 years of work in Taiwan, the workers will usually return to their home country. This initiative is aimed at helping laborers smoothly readjust upon their return.