Taiwan fingerpaint artist auctions presidential portrait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Fingerpaint portraits of influential people made by Taiwan artist Kuan Yi (匡進福) have earned the painter local notoriety, and his most recent depiction of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will be auctioned on May 27.

Kuan's portrait of the president, titled "President Tsai's Dilemma" (為難的小英) will be on display through May 26 at the SOGO International gallery in Taipei and will then be auctioned off on May 27 at 2 p.m., according to CNA. The painting has been insured for NT$2 million (US$67,000).



Kuan Yi original (Image from Kuan Yi's Facebook)

Also known as "The insane Taiwan fingerpainter" (台灣瘋癲手指畫家), Kuan hopes his work will be well received at the auction.



Kuan Yi original (Image from Kuan Yi's Facebook)

"Using fingerpaint frees one from frameworks," says Kuan. Tsai's portrait represents the conflicting power of the United States and China pulling on the leader.



Kuan Yi original (Image from Kuan Yi's Facebook)



Kuan Yi original (Image from Kuan Yi's Facebook)