BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Colon 0, River Plate 0
|Wednesday's Matches
Racing Club 2, Arsenal 0
Gimnasia 2, Boca Juniors 2
|Friday's Matches
River Plate 2, Estudiantes 0
CA Chacarita Juniors 1, San Martin 4
|Saturday's Matches
Lanus 0, Atletico Tucuman 0
Huracan 3, Boca Juniors 3
Patronato Parana 0, Banfield 0
Defensa y Justicia 2, Arsenal 0
Olimpo 2, Talleres 2
Santa Fe 1, Independiente 0
Belgrano 2, Temperley 3
|Sunday's Matches
Godoy Cruz 2, Tigre 0
Velez Sarsfield 1, Argentinos Jrs 1
|Monday's Matches
Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes
Racing Club vs. Colon