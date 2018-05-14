Trivver Launches Token Sale to Encourage Adoption and Development of Extended Reality Technology

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 13, 2018--Trivver, the premiere advertising exchange for Extended Reality (XR) environments including 3D, virtual reality, mixed reality and augmented reality, today announced that it will launch the sale of up to 100 million Trivver Tokens (TRVR) to accelerate the adoption, commercialization and monetization of XR technology across devices and industries for all stakeholders in the ecosystem – including content publishers, advertisers, brands, agencies and consumers.

Current 2D advertising tactics like pop-ups, banners, video and interstitials are highly disruptive to immersive XR experiences, leading to limited advertiser adoption of XR and reduced monetization opportunities for XR developers and publishers. Placing ads organically within the natural settings of XR environments is the answer, but the current processes that developers, publishers and advertisers use to execute this strategy is tedious and costly, as ads and objects need to be manually resized to fit each unique location. With Trivver’s suite of patented technology, including its core Smart Object Technology, developers are able to create and deliver native advertising directly into XR environments. This approach enables advertisers to create contextual, integrated XR ad campaigns to engage consumers in a unique and impactful way and gives publishers the opportunity to efficiently monetize their XR content.

“We believe in the exponential possibilities of XR and in the profound, lasting and global impact of this technology,” said Joel LaMontagne, CEO of Trivver. “We are passionate about driving XR adoption among consumers and within the enterprise. Our goal is to enable publishers and developers in the XR space to fund themselves through advertising and encourage the improvement of technology that enhances XR experiences for consumers. We’re also making it easier for advertisers to promote their brand in the XR space through seamless product placement – delivering relevant and interesting content to engage their users.”

In order to drive XR adoption and momentum, Trivver launched its pre-sale of TRVR tokens, which can be purchased with a bonus until June 5, 2018. The public token sale begins on June 8, 2018 and will close on July 7, 2018. The public sale will aim to raise $35 million, with the pre-sale accounting for up to $5 million.

Token Sale Details:

Under the terms of the sale, 1 ETH is equivalent to 750 TRVR (1 TRVR ~ 0.00133 ETH) and a hard cap of 100 million TRVR tokens are available for purchase of the finite supply of 200 million total TRVR. All available TRVR will be issued during the distribution period, of which, 50 percent will be allocated to the public and 50 percent will be allocated to the reserve to be held by the company and used to stimulate growth in the Trivver XR advertising ecosystem by rewarding participants with TRVR. All TRVR not distributed will be burned.

TRVR is the currency for the Smart Object Economy. Trivver’s patented Branded Smart Objects (BSOs) are 3D objects with product information (SKU data, coupons, social media links etc.) that exist as ads within the natural setting of 3D environments. BSOs are designed to autoscale and render in any XR platform – enabling advertisers to seamlessly and organically engage multiple audiences without additional development time or financial investment. Trivver’s BSOs send valuable viewability and user engagement metrics back to the advertiser that will result in the best ROI.

Trivver launched its token sale in order to accelerate the build out of its Smart Objects catalog and will incentivize developers to participate through a system of rewards and payments of TRVR. Developers can earn TRVR for building and adding smart objects to the catalog. They can also use TRVR to list the smart object in Trivver’s inventory and establish authorship of the object. As the author, developers will receive royalties paid in USD from Trivver whenever revenues are generated by the smart object - from a publisher using it to build XR content or by an advertiser using it for future XR ad campaigns.

The Trivver platform is currently in beta and the company has already seen significant interest, announcing upcoming pilot programs in collaboration with WayFair and Cannon.

To learn more about Trivver and to participate in the token sale, visit: https://www.trivver.com/tokensale or join the conversation on Telegram to speak directly with the project’s founders and developers: https://t.me/trivvertokensale. Download the token sale whitepaper at: https://www.trivver.com/docs/Trivver_Whitepaper.pdf.

About Trivver

Trivver is the premiere advertising exchange for Extended Reality (XR) environments – 3D, virtual reality, mixed reality and augmented reality. The Trivver platform makes creating and deploying 3D interactive branded objects easier, allowing brands to programmatically execute targeted, impactful and scalable XR campaigns.

Trivver’s revolutionary, patented Branded Smart Objects (BSOs) are 3D objects that exist as ads within the natural setting of 3D environments. BSOs are designed to autoscale and render in any XR platform – enabling advertisers to seamlessly and organically engage multiple audiences without additional development time or financial investment.

The Trivver XR Ad Exchange (XRAE) is a programmatic solution that lets advertisers create, run and monitor a highly targeted XR ad campaign in near real time, on mobile apps and desktop applications. Trivver enables publishers to monetize XR environments with branded content that is native and organic – eliminating pop-ups, banners and interstitials that are disruptive to user experience. The Trivver platform facilitates an organic relationship between brand and consumer.

