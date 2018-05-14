  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/05/14 07:42
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 27 18 4 5 50 22 58
Godoy Cruz 27 17 5 5 45 24 56
San Lorenzo 26 14 8 4 31 18 50
Huracan 27 13 9 5 35 24 48
Talleres 27 13 7 7 33 20 46
Independiente 27 13 7 7 29 19 46
Racing Club 26 13 6 7 45 29 45
Defensa y Justicia 27 13 5 9 41 34 44
Santa Fe 27 11 10 6 33 23 43
River Plate 26 12 6 8 37 26 42
Argentinos Jrs 26 12 4 10 35 29 40
Belgrano 27 10 10 7 29 28 40
Velez Sarsfield 27 11 7 9 31 31 40
Colon 27 10 8 9 29 22 38
Atletico Tucuman 27 8 12 7 29 26 36
Banfield 27 9 8 10 27 24 35
Estudiantes 26 10 5 11 24 25 35
San Martin 27 9 6 12 30 36 33
Patronato Parana 27 8 9 10 26 32 33
Rosario Central 26 8 7 11 29 40 31
Lanus 27 6 11 10 20 37 29
Newell's 26 8 6 12 23 26 27
Tigre 27 4 12 11 26 33 24
Gimnasia 26 6 6 14 26 43 24
Temperley 27 5 8 14 22 46 23
Chacarita Jrs 27 4 6 17 23 40 18
Arsenal 27 3 8 16 19 36 17
Olimpo 27 3 6 18 16 50 15
Tuesday, May 8

Colon 0, River Plate 0

Wednesday, May 9

Racing Club 2, Arsenal 0

Gimnasia 2, Boca Juniors 2

Friday, May 11

River Plate 2, Estudiantes 0

Chacarita Jrs 1, San Martin 4

Saturday, May 12

Lanus 0, Atletico Tucuman 0

Huracan 3, Boca Juniors 3

Patronato Parana 0, Banfield 0

Defensa y Justicia 2, Arsenal 0

Olimpo 2, Talleres 2

Santa Fe 1, Independiente 0

Belgrano 2, Temperley 3

Sunday, May 13

Godoy Cruz 2, Tigre 0

Velez Sarsfield vs. Argentinos Jrs 2300 GMT

Monday, May 14

Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes 2200 GMT

Racing Club vs. Colon 2200 GMT

Tuesday, May 15

Gimnasia vs. Newell's 0015 GMT

River Plate vs. San Lorenzo 0015 GMT