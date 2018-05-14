BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|27
|18
|4
|5
|50
|22
|58
|Godoy Cruz
|27
|17
|5
|5
|45
|24
|56
|San Lorenzo
|26
|14
|8
|4
|31
|18
|50
|Huracan
|27
|13
|9
|5
|35
|24
|48
|Talleres
|27
|13
|7
|7
|33
|20
|46
|Independiente
|27
|13
|7
|7
|29
|19
|46
|Racing Club
|26
|13
|6
|7
|45
|29
|45
|Defensa y Justicia
|27
|13
|5
|9
|41
|34
|44
|Santa Fe
|27
|11
|10
|6
|33
|23
|43
|River Plate
|26
|12
|6
|8
|37
|26
|42
|Argentinos Jrs
|26
|12
|4
|10
|35
|29
|40
|Belgrano
|27
|10
|10
|7
|29
|28
|40
|Velez Sarsfield
|27
|11
|7
|9
|31
|31
|40
|Colon
|27
|10
|8
|9
|29
|22
|38
|Atletico Tucuman
|27
|8
|12
|7
|29
|26
|36
|Banfield
|27
|9
|8
|10
|27
|24
|35
|Estudiantes
|26
|10
|5
|11
|24
|25
|35
|San Martin
|27
|9
|6
|12
|30
|36
|33
|Patronato Parana
|27
|8
|9
|10
|26
|32
|33
|Rosario Central
|26
|8
|7
|11
|29
|40
|31
|Lanus
|27
|6
|11
|10
|20
|37
|29
|Newell's
|26
|8
|6
|12
|23
|26
|27
|Tigre
|27
|4
|12
|11
|26
|33
|24
|Gimnasia
|26
|6
|6
|14
|26
|43
|24
|Temperley
|27
|5
|8
|14
|22
|46
|23
|Chacarita Jrs
|27
|4
|6
|17
|23
|40
|18
|Arsenal
|27
|3
|8
|16
|19
|36
|17
|Olimpo
|27
|3
|6
|18
|16
|50
|15
|Tuesday, May 8
Colon 0, River Plate 0
|Wednesday, May 9
Racing Club 2, Arsenal 0
Gimnasia 2, Boca Juniors 2
|Friday, May 11
River Plate 2, Estudiantes 0
Chacarita Jrs 1, San Martin 4
|Saturday, May 12
Lanus 0, Atletico Tucuman 0
Huracan 3, Boca Juniors 3
Patronato Parana 0, Banfield 0
Defensa y Justicia 2, Arsenal 0
Olimpo 2, Talleres 2
Santa Fe 1, Independiente 0
Belgrano 2, Temperley 3
|Sunday, May 13
Godoy Cruz 2, Tigre 0
Velez Sarsfield vs. Argentinos Jrs 2300 GMT
|Monday, May 14
Rosario Central vs. Estudiantes 2200 GMT
Racing Club vs. Colon 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, May 15
Gimnasia vs. Newell's 0015 GMT
River Plate vs. San Lorenzo 0015 GMT