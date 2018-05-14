  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/14 07:43
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 28 12 .700
New York 28 12 .700
Toronto 21 20 .512
Tampa Bay 16 22 .421 11
Baltimore 13 28 .317 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 20 19 .513
Minnesota 17 19 .472
Detroit 17 22 .436 3
Kansas City 13 27 .325
Chicago 10 27 .270 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 26 16 .619
Los Angeles 24 16 .600 1
Seattle 22 17 .564
Oakland 19 21 .475 6
Texas 16 26 .381 10

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3, 1st game

Boston 5, Toronto 2

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 2

Detroit 4, Seattle 3, 1st game

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 3, 2nd game

Houston 6, Texas 1

Seattle 9, Detroit 5, 2nd game

Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 3, 12 innings

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 17, Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Oakland 2

Boston 5, Toronto 3

Detroit 5, Seattle 4

Cleveland 11, Kansas City 2

Houston 6, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-2) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 5-1) at Detroit (Fiers 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-4) at Boston (Porcello 5-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 5-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 10:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.