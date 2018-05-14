  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/14 07:22
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 38 139 23 50 .360
Markakis Atl 39 157 28 54 .344
FFreeman Atl 39 148 29 49 .331
Gennett Cin 39 146 19 48 .329
Cabrera NYM 36 143 23 47 .329
Dickerson Pit 36 141 20 45 .319
Pham StL 34 116 28 37 .319
Kemp LAD 38 120 13 38 .317
Arenado Col 36 131 22 41 .313
Posey SF 33 121 15 37 .306
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 12; Albies, Atlanta, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Story, Colorado, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; TShaw, Milwaukee, 9; 7 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 36; Pollock, Arizona, 33; Story, Colorado, 32; FFreeman, Atlanta, 31; Markakis, Atlanta, 30; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Harper, Washington, 29; Cespedes, New York, 28; Franco, Philadelphia, 28; Suarez, Cincinnati, 28.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 7-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 6-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 5-0; Strasburg, Washington, 5-3; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; Newcomb, Atlanta, 4-1; 6 tied at 4-2.