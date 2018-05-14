Peralta fans 13 in debut as Brewers beat Rockies 7-3

DENVER (AP) — Freddy Peralta took a no-bid into the sixth inning of his major league debut and set a Milwaukee rookie record with 13 strikeouts, leading the Brewers over the Colorado Rockies 7-3 on Sunday.

A 21-year-old right-hander who was 5-1 this season at Triple-A Colorado Springs, Peralta (1-0) didn't allow a hit until David Dahl hit a sharp single to center with one out in the sixth. Peralta froze Charlie Blackmon on a 92 mph fastball for a called third strike and was replaced by Matt Albers.

With his parents in the stands to watch Peralta pitch professionally for the first time, Peralta walked two in 5 2/3 innings and left after 98 pitches. He broke the Brewers previous rookie strikeouts record or 12 shared by Teddy Higuera (1985), Juan Nieves (1986), Cal Eldred (1992) and Steve Woodard (1997).

Peralta struck out Nolan Arenado, Carlos Gonzalez and Trevor Story in order in both the second and fourth innings. Colorado loaded the bases in the third on a fielding error by third baseman Travis Shaw and two walks before Charlie Blackmon grounded out.

Jon Gray (4-5) gave up six runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Shaw and Jesus Aguilar homered for the Brewers, who opened a 7-0 lead by the sixth.

Tyler Saladino's RBI double and Christian Yelich's two-run single built a three-run lead in the second, Shaw made it 4-0 in the third with his ninth homer, and Aguilar hit a three-run homer against Harrison Musgrave in the sixth.

Tony Wolters homered in the seventh against Albers, and Dahl hit a two-run drive in the eighth off Dan Jennings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Zach Davis (right shoulder) played catch again, and the Brewers hope to know more Monday about his availability.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra (2-3, 3.09) will open a three-game series in Arizona on Monday night.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (2-1, 4.23) starts a three-game series in San Diego on Monday night.

