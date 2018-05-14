Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|000
|002
|000—
|2
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|051
|300
|20x—11
|15
|2
D.Duffy, Flynn (4), B.Smith (7) and Butera; Kluber, Drake (8), A.Miller (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 6-2. L_D.Duffy 1-5. HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (12), Gomes (5), Brantley (5).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010—
|1
|5
|1
|Baltimore
|031
|700
|60x—17
|19
|1
Snell, Kittredge (4), Pruitt (4), Roe (7), Field (8) and W.Ramos; Bundy, Hart (8), Wright Jr. (9) and Joseph, Sisco. W_Bundy 2-5. L_Snell 4-3. HRs_Baltimore, Rickard 2 (2), Valencia (5), Mancini (6).
___
|Seattle
|010
|100
|020—4
|11
|0
|Detroit
|002
|010
|101—5
|10
|1
Paxton, Bradford (7), Vincent (8), Nicasio (9) and Zunino; Hardy, Saupold (5), Farmer (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann. W_Greene 2-2. L_Nicasio 1-2. HRs_Seattle, Seager (7). Detroit, Goodrum (2).
___
|Boston
|201
|010
|010—5
|8
|0
|Toronto
|000
|030
|000—3
|10
|0
Pomeranz, Velazquez (5), Barnes (7), Hembree (8), Kelly (9) and Vazquez; Biagini, Axford (5), Gaviglio (7), Clippard (8) and Martin. W_Velazquez 5-0. L_Biagini 0-2. Sv_Kelly (2). HRs_Boston, Martinez (10).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|2
|Houston
|003
|000
|30x—6
|9
|0
Moore, Chavez (4), Jepsen (7), Mann (7) and C.Perez; Keuchel, Rondon (8), Sipp (8), Peacock (9) and Stassi. W_Keuchel 3-5. L_Moore 1-5. HRs_Texas, Perez (1). Houston, Correa (7), Gattis (3).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|011
|002
|100—5
|7
|0
|Chicago
|200
|100
|000—3
|3
|1
Giolito, Fry (6), N.Jones (8), B.Rondon (9) and Narvaez; Hendricks, Duensing (7), Cishek (7), Montgomery (9) and Contreras. W_Giolito 2-4. L_Hendricks 3-3. Sv_B.Rondon (1). HRs_Chicago, Davidson (11).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|100
|002
|001—4
|8
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|003—3
|4
|1
Newcomb, S.Freeman (7), Winkler (8), Biddle (9), Vizcaino (9) and Suzuki; J.Urena, Wittgren (7), Barraclough (8), E.Hernandez (9) and Realmuto. W_Newcomb 4-1. L_J.Urena 0-6. Sv_Vizcaino (7). HRs_Atlanta, Inciarte (3). Miami, Bour (8).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|005
|000—5
|13
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
Holland, Moronta (7), W.Smith (8), Strickland (9) and Hundley; Nova, Rodriguez (6), Glasnow (8) and Cervelli. W_Holland 2-4. L_Nova 2-3. HRs_San Francisco, Hundley (4), Hernandez (2).
___
|New York
|000
|001
|100—2
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|01x—4
|8
|0
deGrom, Gsellman (2), Sewald (5), A.Ramos (7), Familia (8) and Mesoraco; Nola, Hunter (7), Garcia (7), Dominguez (8), E.Ramos (9) and Alfaro. W_Nola 6-1. L_Sewald 0-3. Sv_E.Ramos (1). HRs_New York, Cespedes (8). Philadelphia, Santana (7), Williams (2).
___
|Milwaukee
|031
|003
|000—7
|13
|1
|Colorado
|000
|000
|120—3
|6
|0
Peralta, Albers (6), Jennings (8), Jeffress (8), Knebel (9) and Pina; Gray, Musgrave (6), Pounders (8) and Wolters. W_Peralta 1-0. L_Gray 4-5. HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (3), Shaw (9). Colorado, Wolters (2), Dahl (2).